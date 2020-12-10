Two UK health workers showed signs of allergy after being given Covid-19 vaccine

2 UK health care workers who received the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday showed signs of adverse allergy after being given the approved Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. The 2 cases were amongst the thousands who have been vaccinated with the new anti-virus.

The NHS service issued a warning yesterday that people “with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food” should not be vaccinated with the recently approved vaccine. Both medical workers experienced anaphylactoid reactions but had a “long history of allergic reactions” for certain medications.

The two health workers were given treatment for their allergy and are now showing signs of recovery.

The UK regulatory agency says the drug should only be administered “in facilities where resuscitation measures are available” and should not be given to people with allergy history.

Britain has become the first country to start mass-vaccination against Covid-19. Health care workers and elders were the two groups being prioritised in receiving the vaccine.

Source: The Thaiger

comments