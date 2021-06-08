UK gov’t uses dating apps to encourage more people to get COVID-19 jabs

(Xinhua)– Leading on-line dating apps have teamed up with the British government to encourage more adults to get COVID-19 vaccinations, the British Department of Health and Social Care has said.

Dating brands including Tinder, Match and Hinge, among others, will add new features to their apps and websites to support the government’s “every vaccination gives us hope” campaign.

The new features will allow users to show their support for the vaccine on their dating profiles and give in-app bonuses to those who say they are vaccinated.

The partnership came as a YouGov poll shows 59 percent of adults would either prefer their date to be vaccinated or wouldn’t date an unvaccinated person.

The poll shows 31 percent of adults would prefer to date someone who was vaccinated and a further 28 percent would not date someone unless they had received the jab.

George Kidd, CEO of the Online Dating Association, said: “Dating apps and services are the start point for about a third of all new relationships. When meeting in person was not possible, services were an important way of meeting others online, with the hope of meeting up later when safe to do so.”

About 10 million people in Britain use or have used dating apps and services, Kidd said.

More than 40.3 million people, or more than three-quarters of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

