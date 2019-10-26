Why would people from China, the world’s second-biggest economy, risk their lives to enter the UK?

The deaths of 39 Chinese people found in a truck in a UK industrial park this week has sparked horror and revulsion around the world.

Little has been publicly revealed about who the victims were, and how and why they came to be transported across the world in what is believed to be a refrigerated truck.

A murder investigation has been launched, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for those involved in the deaths to be “hunted down and brought to justice.”

But one question has perplexed many: why would citizens from the world’s second-biggest economy travel — either voluntarily or under duress — to the UK in such a way?

To read more and watch video, click: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/10/24/uk/essex-truck-deaths-chinese-gbr-intl/index.html

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

