World’s first 600 km/h high-speed maglev train rolls off assembly line

(Xinhua) — China’s new high-speed maglev train rolled off the production line on Tuesday. It has a designed top speed of 600 km per hour — currently the fastest ground vehicle available globally.

The new maglev transportation system made its public debut in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province.

It has been self-developed by China, marking the country’s latest scientific and technological achievement in the field of rail transit, according to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation.

