Your Country’s National Day

National Day of Sweden – June 6th

National Day of Sweden is a national holiday observed in Sweden on 6 June every year. Prior to 1983, the day was celebrated as the Swedish Flag Day, since the early twentieth and made National Holiday as late as 2004. The tradition of celebrating this date began 1916 at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium, in honour of the election of King Gustav Vasa in 1523, as this was considered the foundation of modern Sweden.

Russia Day – June 12th

Russia Day called Day of adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of RSFSR before 2002 is the national holiday of the Russian Federation. It has been celebrated annually on June 12 since 1992. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) on June 12, 1990. The passage of this Declaration by the First Congress of People’s Deputies marked the beginning of constitutional reform in the Russian Soviet state.

Iceland National Day- June 17th

Icelandic National Day is an annual holiday in Iceland which commemorates the foundation of the Republic of Iceland on 17 June 1944. This date also marks the end of Iceland’s century’s old ties with Denmark.[1] The date was chosen to coincide with the birthday of Jón Sigurðsson, a major figure of Iceland culture and the leader of the 19th century Icelandic independence movement.

Is Independence Day of Madagascar – June 26

The late 18th century, the island of Madagascar was ruled by a fragmented assortment of shifting sociopolitical alliances. Beginning in the early 19th century, most of the island was united and ruled as the Kingdom of Madagascar by a series of Merina nobles. The monarchy ended in 1897 when the island was absorbed into the French colonial empire, from which the island gained independence in 1960. The autonomous state of Madagascar has since undergone four major constitutional periods, termed republics. Since 1992, the nation has officially been governed as a constitutional democracy from its capital at Antananarivo.

The Independence of Democratic Republic of Congo – June 30

Independence Day is celebrated on June 30 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) after Joseph Kasa-Vubu was chosen to be president. A long history of armed conflict followed, still leaving many people hungry for not only for ethnic independence, but also basic human freedoms. In recent years, the number of people participating in Independence Day celebrations has significantly decreased. With widespread disease and famine, huge populations of people are still dying off in the DR Congo. Civil unrest, anti-social behaviour and long wars have left deep scars on the people of the DR Congo, leaving many people to believe that independence still doesn’t truly exist.

comments