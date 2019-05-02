Your Country’s National Day

May 15: Paraguay: Republic Day Paraguay, officially the Republic of Paraguay is a country in South America. It is bordered by Argentina to the south and southwest, Brazil to the east and northeast, and Bolivia to the northwest. Although it is one of the only two landlocked countries in South America, the country has coasts, beaches and ports on the Paraguay and Parana rivers that give exit to the Atlantic Ocean through the Parana-Paraguay Waterway. Due to its central location in South America, it is sometimes referred to as Corazón de Sudamérica (“Heart of South America”).

May 17: Norway: Independence Day Norway gained independence from Denmark (1814) and the Constitution of Norway began. Norway has a total area of 385,207 square kilometres (148,729 sq mi) and a population of 5,312,300 (as of August 2018). The country shares a long eastern border with Sweden (1,619 km or 1,006 mi long). Norway is bordered by Finland and Russia to the north-east, and the Skagerrak strait to the south, with Denmark on the other side. Norway has an extensive coastline, facing the North Atlantic Ocean and the Barents Sea.

May 20: East Timor: Independence Day East Timor gained independence from Portugal in 2002 (recognition, East Timor was invaded by Indonesia from 1975 to 1999, officially it never ceased to be considered as administrated by Portugal). East Timor was colonised by Portugal l in the 16th century, and was known as Portuguese Timor until 28 November 1975, when the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor declared the territory’s independence. Nine days later, it was invaded and occupied by the Indonesian military, and was declared as the country’s 27th province the following year. The Indonesian occupation of East Timor was characterised by a highly violent, decadeslong conflict between separatist groups (especially Fretilin) and the Indonesian military.

May 24: Ecuador: Independence Day Ecuador gained independence finally on May 24, 1822 at the Battle of Pichincha. What is now Ecuador was home to a variety of Amerindian groups that were gradually incorporated into the Inca Empire during the 15th century. The territory was colonisrd by Spain during the 16th century, achieving independence in 1820 as part of Gran Colombia,from which it emerged as its own sovereign state in 1830. The legacy of both empires is reflected in Ecuador’s ethnically diverse population, with most of its 16.4 million people being mestizos, followed by large minorities of European, Amerindian, and African descendants. Spanish is the official language and is spoken by a majority of the population, though 13 Amerindian languages are also recognized, including Quichua and Shuar. May 25: Jordan: Independence Day Jordan gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1946.What is now Jordan has been inhabited by humans since the Paleolithic period. Three stable kingdoms emerged there at the end of the Bronze Age: Ammon, Moab and Edom. Later, rulers include the Nabataean Kingdom, the Roman Empire, and the Ottoman Empire.

