AirAsia launches 950 THB flight promotion between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai

AirAsia has announced a new promotional fare for flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai. Starting at just 950 THB, this offer is aimed at encouraging tourism flows from Chiang Mai to Hua Hin and Cha-am.

The promotion was unveiled by Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in Prachuap Khiri Khan. According to Mr. Kongkanant, the TAT offices in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi have collaborated with AirAsia to launch a direct flight route that not only makes travel between these destinations more accessible but also more affordable.

Mr. Sawit Wongsawan, the station manager for AirAsia in Hua Hin, said that the promotional tickets would be available for booking from April 22 to April 28, 2024. Travel can be scheduled anytime from May 6 through November 30, 2024, and includes a 20% discount, making this offer particularly attractive to budget-conscious travelers.

To further highlight and promote the new route, AirAsia and the TAT offices are participating in the Amazing Cha-Am – Hua Hin Consumer Fair, taking place at the Central Festival Shopping Center in Chiang Mai from April 26-28, 2023.

Organized by the TAT offices of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chiang Mai, along with the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association and AirAsia, the consumer fair brings together over 20 leading tourism operators from the Cha-am and Hua Hin regions.

The event aims to promote cross-regional tourism and showcase the unique cultural identity and lifestyle of the local people, aligning with the Thai government’s tourism policies.

Highlights of the fair include a chance for Chiang Mai residents to win free flight tickets to Hua Hin, demonstrations of local delicacies and crafts such as Khao Chae, palm sugar sweets, salt sculptures, and wine production from Monsoon Vineyard. Attendees will also enjoy interactive activities, photo opportunities, and the chance to win special prizes and souvenirs.

This campaign, under the theme “Instant Happiness, Visit Phetchaburi-Prachuap Khiri Khan 365 Days a Year,” seeks not only to boost tourism but also to enhance the economic impact on the local communities by promoting the sale of regional products and services.

The news comes after AirAsia announced daily flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai starting on May 3 through to August 31.

