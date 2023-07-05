Artificial rainmaking accelerated to tackle drought throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan

In response to the severe water shortages affecting Prachuap Khiri Khan province, the Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, Mr. Supit Pitaktham, has instructed the acceleration of artificial rain making operations.

The aim is to replenish water sources and provide much-needed moisture to agricultural areas, alleviating the ongoing drought crisis.

Prachuap Khiri Khan province has already declared drought-affected areas in seven districts, including Hua Hin, Pran Buri, Mueang District, Sam Roi Yot, Thap Sakae, Bang Saphan District, and Bang Saphan Noi.

The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that water levels in the province’s nine main reservoirs are below the critical threshold. This poses a significant risk to the majority of agricultural areas, which cultivate crops like durian, coconut, rubber, palm oil, and coffee.

On Wednesday (June 5), Mr. Supit visited the area and oversaw the operation of royal rainmaking. Specifically, his attention was focused on Bang Saphan District and Bang Saphan Noi District, which have been severely affected by the drought.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan province, the Hua Hin Royal Rainmaking Operations Unit utilized two CARAVAN aircraft, while the Surat Thani Royal Rainmaking Operations Unit will also supply one aircraft.

These operations involve cloud seeding and aimed to support the upper and lower southern regions.

Chumphon Airport served as the base for these rainmaking efforts, enabling the aircraft to refuel with rainmaking chemicals and carry out their tasks in the target areas of Bang Saphan Noi District and Bang Saphan District in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, as well as Chumphon province.

Due to the geographical landscape of the province, carrying out rainmaking operations in Prachuap Khri Khan can be more difficult than in other areas of Thailand.

This is because the province’s long and narrow shape, which borders Thailand and Myanmar and adjacent to the sea, poses limitations on rainmaking operations.

Strong winds at the operational flight level can cause cloud formations to quickly move away from the intended target area and towards the sea.

Because of this, scientists and pilots have been assigned to closely monitor daily weather conditions and take prompt action when favorable conditions arise. Field officers have also been designated to interact with farmers, track the progress of the operations, and address any concerns.

