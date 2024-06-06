Hawksbill turtle lays 148 eggs on Koh Talu

A hawksbill turtle, named “Mae Phriang,” has laid 148 eggs on Koh Talu in the Bang Saphan Noi District of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

The discovery was made at 7:50 p.m. on June 4, according to Mr. Somjet Chantana, Director of the Conservation Area Administration Office 3 (Saraburi), Phetchaburi Branch.

Officials from the Siam Gulf National Park (preparation) and the Siam Marine Resources Restoration Foundation have been patrolling the area to monitor turtle egg-laying activities and observe the hatching process. This is the first nest of 2024 located within the jurisdiction of Siam Gulf National Park.

Mae Phriang was found laying her eggs in a cove area at coordinates 47P 0560234E 1223850N. Measurements of the turtle indicated a body width of 77 centimeters and a length of 89 centimeters. The nest hole was 19 centimeters wide and 48 centimeters deep, located 9.5 meters from the sea, with a flipper track width of 74 centimeters.

To protect the eggs from natural threats, officials relocated the nest to the nursery pond of the Siam Marine Resources Restoration Foundation. The foundation will oversee the nest, while national park officials will conduct 24-hour monitoring and data collection.

This event marks the second instance of turtle egg-laying in the province in recent days. On June 3, a green sea turtle laid 129 eggs on a beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan, about 16 meters from the waterline.

The hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata), classified as a rare and endangered marine animal, is protected under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 2019 and is listed in Appendix 1 of the CITES convention.

comments