Hua Hin’s recent water supply issues resolved

The recent water supply issues that have been affecting parts of Hua Hin have now been resolved, according to Mr. Atichat Chaisri, Deputy Mayor.

During the 14th meeting of the Coordinating, Monitoring, and Inspection Committee, held on May 20, Mr. Chaisri reported that the raw water volume in the Hua Na Reservoir has increased to over 90 percent.

This significant rise in water levels ensures that the Waterworks Division now has sufficient raw water to produce and distribute tap water through the municipal water pipes to residents.

In April, Hua Hin, and in particular Khao Takiab, were severely affected by a water shortage.

The issue was so severe that the Waterworks Department of Hua Hin Municipality announced that water supply would need be rationed.

Residents and businesses had been forced to rely truck to deliver water in order to ensure they had sufficient supply.

The meeting, chaired by Mr. Siraphan Kamonpramot, Advisor to the Mayor of Hua Hin, included attendance by Mr. Nantanat Talaluk, Secretary to the Mayor, members of the Municipal Council, advisors to the Mayor, and other committee members. It was held at the Poolsuk Room in the Hua Hin Municipal Office.

In addition to the water supply update, Mr. Chaisri also announced progress on a new mobile application service for water bill payments for Hua Hin residents.

As reported by Hua Hin Today earlier this week, the new Hua Hin Smart mobile app aims to make water bill payments easier, more convenient, and faster by allowing users to scan and pay bills online or make cash payments through counter services.

