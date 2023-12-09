Important information for anyone using the new Hua Hin Train Station

The much-anticipated new Hua Hin Train Station is set to commence its operations next week, marking a significant development in the region’s transportation network.

The State Railway of Thailand has announced that starting from December 11, 2023, all ticketing services will transition to the new facility, coinciding with the closure of the old Hua Hin Station.

From December 15, trains to and from Hua Hin will start to use the new elevated train station. You can find the new timetable here.

Thereafter, more services, such as the retail space, will be integrated into the new station.

Located just a short walk south of its predecessor, the new Hua Hin Station promises a modern and efficient travel experience for passengers.

Here are some key details for those planning to use the station during its soft opening:

Location and accessibility: The new station building is easily accessible, positioned approximately 200 metres from the old station.

Arrival and assistance: On arrival, passengers will be greeted by screening staff who will guide them through the ticket purchasing process and provide necessary assistance.

Waiting areas: Designated waiting areas are available in the station for passengers to comfortably wait for their trains.

Boarding: Staff will inform passengers about boarding at least 20 minutes before the train’s arrival, directing them to the appropriate platform.

Assistance for the disabled, elderly: The station accommodates the elderly, disabled, pregnant women, and those with heavy luggage. One accompanying person is permitted for assistance if needed.

Ticket verification: Before accessing the upper platform, passengers are required to present their tickets or equivalent documents to the screening staff.

Safety and parcel services:

Passengers are advised to adhere to safety guidelines, including not crossing the yellow warning line while waiting for their train, to prevent accidents.

There are some changes to parcel services at the moment. The station imposes restrictions on parcel sizes, limiting them to small items not exceeding 2 kilograms. Motorcycles cannot be sent from the new Hua Hin Train Station; passengers can use Suan Son Pradipat Station or other nearby stations for such needs.

The Hua Hin Railway Station apologizes for any inconvenience these changes may cause and extends its gratitude to passengers for their cooperation and continued use of its services. This new station is a step forward in enhancing the travel experience for commuters and tourists alike, integrating modern amenities with the charm and heritage of Hua Hin.

For more information and updates, passengers are encouraged to contact the Hua Hin Railway Station directly.

