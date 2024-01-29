Leopards seen in Kaeng Krachan National Park, just 1.5 hours from Hua Hin

A family of leopards were recently photographed at Kaeng Krachan National Park, delighting tourists with their presence.

On January 27th, a report was made to Mr. Somjet Jantana, the Director of the Office of Conservation Area Management No. 3 in Phetchaburi Branch, by Mr. Mongkol Chaiyachuea, the Head of Kaeng Krachan National Park.

According to the report, Mr. Pongsak Kuntuk and Miss Ann, both from Baan Krang Coffee Shop, had the unique opportunity to encounter three leopards while driving in the park.

Located in Kaeng Krachan District, Phetchaburi Province, this area is known for its leopard sightings.

The duo managed to capture photographs of the leopard family, which confidently paraded in front of tourists, showing no signs of fear near the Baan Krang unit of the park.

Sightings of leopards, including the elusive black leopards, are not uncommon along the Baan Krang route in Kaeng Krachan National Park.

These encounters highlight the rich biodiversity and wildlife abundance in the Kaeng Krachan forest.

The Ban Krang campsite is approximately a 1.5 hour drive from central Hua Hin.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/EACimagLi9Pq27DT6

