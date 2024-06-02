This hike at Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park is a hidden gem in Cha-am

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, located just a short trip from Hua Hin, offers an adventurous yet accessible hiking experience that shouldn’t be missed. The park, known for its scenic limestone mountain range visible from the main road, features several hiking routes that are both short and rewarding.

One standout trail is the “Bathing Pond of Phra Sang,” a 2.5-kilometer nature trail that brings the classic Thai literature “Sang Thong” to life through four landmark points: Lan Kueak Kaew, Phra Sang’s Bathing Pond, Krok Chang Viewpoint, and Thung Setthi Viewpoint.

This trail, suitable for hikers of all levels, offers a blend of mixed deciduous and dry evergreen forests, showcasing a rich variety of plants and wildlife.

The Bathing Pond of Phra Sang, a key highlight of the trail, is a large pit roughly the size of a football field, surrounded by rock cliffs and lush greenery. The area is steeped in local legend, telling the tale of Phra Sang, who discovered a golden pond and Garuda outfit in this forbidden area.

Mr. Phattharaphan Chueachan, the head of Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, emphasized the park’s commitment to preserving its natural resources and promoting sustainable tourism. According to the policy of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, led by Director-General Mr. Atthapol Charoenchansa, and the Protected Area Regional Office 3 (Phetchaburi Branch), headed by Mr. Somchat Chantana, the park seeks to involve all sectors in its conservation efforts.

Hikers are advised to prepare adequately for the trail, carrying equipment for sun and thorn protection, as well as sufficient supplies and drinking water. They should also wear suitable footwear. Flip flops or sandals are not recommended. The trail involves both flat and hilly paths, with some sections requiring climbing. The hike takes about two hours to complete, offering a manageable yet invigorating outdoor experience.

Visitors are encouraged to contact the park’s visitor center for information and check the Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park page for more details. By following these guidelines, hikers can ensure a safe and enjoyable exploration of one of Cha-am’s best-kept secrets.

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park

098 686 0989

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TvoucH3YByMSNnPi9?g_st=ic

