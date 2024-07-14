CONFIRMED: 93 nationalities that can visit Thailand without a visa from July 15, 2024

Nationals of the 93 countries and territories listed below be able to visit Thailand without a visa as of July 15, 2024.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that people from those countries will qualify for visa exemption to Thailand, meaning they can stay in the country visa free, for up to 60 days. The visa exemption can then be extended for a further 30 days, providing a total stay in Thailand of up to 90 days. Extensions of stay are at the discretion of the Immigration officer.

Albania Finland Lithuania San Marino Andorra France Luxembourg Saudi Arabia Australia Georgia Macao Singapore Austria Germany Malaysia Slovakia Bahrain Greece Maldives Slovenia Belgium Guatemala Malta South Africa Bhutan Hong Kong Mauritius Spain Brazil Hungary Mexico Sri Lanka Brunei Iceland Monaco Sweden Bulgaria India Mongolia Switzerland Cambodia Indonesia Morocco Taiwan Canada Ireland Netherlands Tonga China Israel New Zealand Trinidad and Tobago Colombia Italy Norway Türkiye Croatia Jamaica Oman Ukraine Cuba Japan Panama UAE Cyprus Jordan Papua New Guinea UK Czechia Kazakhstan Peru USA Denmark Korea (ROK) Philippines Uruguay Dominica Kosovo Poland Uzbekistan Dominican Republic Kuwait Portugal Vietnam Ecuador Laos Qatar Estonia Latvia Romania Fiji Liechtenstein Russia

The move comes following a proposal that was first raised back in May.

On July 12, Traisulee Traisaranakul, the Secretary to the Minister of Interior and spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, provided an update on the the progress of the 60-day visa waiver for 93 countries, which she confirmed would begin on July 15.

In addition, the number of countries/territories eligible for Visa on Arrival (VOA) has also been increased from 19 to 31.

The move is part of policy from the Thai government under the leadership of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to boost tourism and the economy.

The new measures focus on four key areas, which will all come into effect on July 15, 2024:

1. Visa exemptions (visa free)

Increasing the number of countries/territories eligible for visa exemption to Thailand from 57 to 93.

2. Visa on Arrival

This announcement updates the list of countries eligible for Visa on Arrival (VOA) from 19 to 31 countries/territories.

3. Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) (workcation visa)

This announcement introduces a new visa type, Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), for foreigners wishing to stay in Thailand for work and tourism (workcation). This includes high-skill groups, freelancers, remote workers, or those wanting to stay for activities such as learning Muay Thai, culinary arts, sports training, medical treatments, training, seminars, art and music exhibitions. The DTV allows a stay in Thailand for up to 180 days, with a visa validity of 5 years.

4. Non-Immigrant Visa code ED

This announcement updates the rights for foreign students pursuing undergraduate and higher degrees with a Non-Immigrant Visa code ED. It aims to attract skilled individuals to the labor market by extending the stay in Thailand for one year after graduation for job seeking, traveling, or other activities.

