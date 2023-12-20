Fatal bus accident in Prachuap Khiri Khan: Driver admits to falling asleep, charged with reckless driving

The driver of a bus which crashed in Prachuap Khiri Khan killing 15 people has confessed to falling asleep at the wheel, leading to a charge of reckless driving.

The news comes amidst ongoing efforts to compensate the families of the victims and enhance road safety in the region.

The accident, which occurred on December 5, involved a tour bus en route from Bangkok to Na Thawi, which veered off the road and collided with a large tree along Phetkasem Road in Thap Sakae near Wanakorn National Park. In addition to the fatalities, more than 30 passengers were injured in the crash.

Following the accident, the bus operator and insurance company have engaged in negotiations with the relatives of the deceased and injured to determine appropriate compensation.

Mr. Ram Singhasophit, the district chief of Thap Sakae, said that since assuming his position on December 9, he has been prioritizing the welfare of those affected by the accident.

In response to the incident, local authorities, led by Mr. Singhasophit, Police Colonel Veeraphat Ketusa of the Huai Yang Police Station, and other officials, have initiated a project to improve road safety along Phetkasem Road. This includes landscape enhancements, improved lighting, and installation of reflective strips on trees to enhance visibility, especially at night.

Police Colonel Ketusa confirmed that the driver, who tested negative for drugs and alcohol, has been charged with reckless driving causing death and serious injury. The ongoing investigation includes a thorough examination of the tour bus and relevant documentation.

Meanwhile, the family of Mr. Sutthirak Sirimantri, 31 years old, from Phetchabun who was the reserve bus driver, visited the crash site to pay their respects. The family expressed a complex mix of satisfaction with the compensation offered and the irreplaceable loss of their loved one. They said that while they were initially satisfied with the compensation, no amount of money could equate to the life of their son.

Further safety measures have been outlined by Mr. Decha Rueang-on, the officer for Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. These measures are particularly aimed at the upcoming New Year festival period, known for heavy travel. Stringent checks on public transport vehicles and drivers’ health, mandatory seat belt usage, and additional rest stops are part of these enhanced safety protocols.

This tragedy has cast a shadow over the community, prompting a collective effort to prevent such incidents in the future and ensuring the safety of travelers in the region.

The memories of those lost continue to be honored as authorities and families alike seek closure and a path forward from this tragic event.

