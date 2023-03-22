Hua Hin launches new 100% helmet campaign to promote road safety

Officials in Hua Hin have launched a new campaign aimed at promoting road safety among motorcyclists.

The campaign, which is known as the “100% Helmet Campaign,” aims to encourage all motorcyclists in the district to wear helmets when they are riding.

Statistically, motorcyclists account for 74% of all road deaths in Thailand, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Of the 20,000 people who are killed on Thailand’s roads each year, approximately 15,000 of them are motorcyclists.

To try and combat this problem, Hua Hin has launched a comprehensive road safety campaign that includes a range of initiatives aimed at promoting safer driving practices among motorists.

One of the key components of the campaign is the new “100% Helmet Campaign,” which aims to encourage all motorcyclists to wear helmets.

The campaign will see local authorities working together with community leaders, schools, and other stakeholders to promote the importance of wearing helmets.

The campaign was formally launched on Tuesday (Mar 21) by Mr Polkrit Phuangvalaisin, Hua Hin District Chief, along with Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, in accordance with a provincial directive.

Alongside the “100% Helmet Campaign,” the district will also be repainting zebra crossings outside schools to make them more visible to motorists.

This is intended to improve road safety by encouraging drivers to slow down at zebra crossings, especially in community areas, near educational institutions and medical institutions or where traffic is congested.

In addition, the campaign also aims to have all personnel at government agencies, educational institutions, hospitals, local government agencies and childcare development centers, act as role models by complying with traffic laws, especially wearing helmets every time they ride motorcycles.

Officials also warned that technology will be used to support rigorous law enforcement against those who do not wear a helmet while riding their motorcycle.

