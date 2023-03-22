Hua Hin Marathon postponed to June 11

The Hua Hin Marathon has been postponed to June 11, race organisers have announced.

The marathon, which is one of the region’s most eagerly anticipated races, has been postponed from its original date of May 14.

The postponement was announced in a post on the event’s official Facebook page.

May 14 is now the date Thailand will hold the general election.

People taking part in the event will be able collect their shirt and bib on Saturday 10, June 2023 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m, organisers said.

The event is set to attract up to 5,000 runners from across Thailand, with participants able to choose from four different race distances: the full marathon (42.195km), half marathon (21km), mini marathon (10.5km), and a fun run (5km).

The marathon is set to begin at 3am, with the half marathon starting at 5am, the mini marathon at 5.30am, and the fun run at 5.45am. Each of the races will begin and end at Wat Khao Krailas in Khao Takiab.

For the full marathon, runners will continue to near True Arena, then along Petchkasem Road to Hua Hin Airport before taking a u-turn and continuing towards Rajabhakti park, where they will run along the beach before crossing the finish line at Wat Khao Krailas.

The other races include u-turns at different locations along the route, with the u-turn for the 10.5km race near the beach at Seapines, and the u-turn for the 21km race being past the My Way Hotel, not far from the Government Savings Bank.

The Hua Hin Marathon is being organised by the Preserve Hua Hin Club under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Chiva Som and Hua Hin Municipality.

Part of the money raised from this year’s event will be donated to an environmental fund that supports the restoration of local mangroves.

For more information about the event visit:

https://www.runlah.com/events/huahin2023

https://www.facebook.com/huahinmarathon

comments