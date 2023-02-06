Hua Hin to Pattaya bus service to be twice daily from Feb 19

A new twice daily bus service between Hua Hin and Pattaya has been introduced, providing travelers with more convenient transportation options between the two popular tourist destinations.

The bus service, which is operated by Roong Reung Coach Company Ltd, had previously operated once per day.

However, from Feb 19, the service will operate two times per day, providing a comfortable and affordable way to travel between Hua Hin and Pattaya.

The bus service operates twice daily, with one trip in the morning and another in the afternoon, providing travelers with the flexibility to choose the time that best suits their schedule.

The buses are equipped with modern amenities such as air conditioning and comfortable seats, with free snacks and refreshments also offered to passengers.

The bus service also provides a convenient and affordable way for tourists to travel between Hua Hin and Pattaya, with tickets starting at a reasonable price.

The buses use a well-planned route and are equipped with GPS tracking systems, ensuring a safe and smooth journey.

Departures from Hua Hin take place from Roong Reung Coach Company’s bus station located close to Hua Hin Airport at 09:00 and 15:00.

Departures from Pattaya are from the North Pattaya Bus Terminal at 8:00 and 16:00.

The price for the Hua Hin to Pattaya bus service is 473 baht.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person from the counter at the respective bus stations. https://airporthuahinbus.com/

