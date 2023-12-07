Prachuap Khiri Khan aims to enhance road safety following tragic bus accident

In the wake of a devastating bus crash earlier this week in Prachuap Khiri Khan, local officials are stepping up efforts to bolster road safety measures in time for the upcoming New Year festival.

The tragic incident, which occurred on December 5th around 1:00 AM along Phetkasem Road, involved a Bangkok-Nathawi passenger bus crashing into a tree in Thap Sakae District, near Wanakorn National Park. The catastrophic accident resulted in 14 deaths and 35 injuries, sparking an urgent dialogue on the need for enhanced road safety and driver vigilance.

In response, Mr. Decha Ruengon, the head of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, announced plans to use the incident as a case study.

The goal is to develop and implement preventive measures, particularly as the province anticipates heightened travel during the New Year festivities.

The planned initiatives include a rigorous inspection of vehicle readiness and an assessment of driver competence, focusing on safeguarding the lives of passengers.

Phetkasem Road, which spans over 200 kilometers through the Prachuap Khiri Khan province, is particularly prone to incidents of driver drowsiness and falling asleep at the wheel due to its length and straight stretches.

To combat this, the province plans to establish additional service points and rest stops along the route. These will not only provide drivers with necessary rest but also act as checkpoints to alert them of upcoming risk areas.

Furthermore, the Road Safety Operation Center working group is scheduled to meet on December 15th. This meeting aims to discuss and finalize approaches tailored for the New Year festival, preparing relevant agencies with contingency plans to ensure the safety of road users.

The New Year festival is typically one of the busiest periods on roads in Thailand.

