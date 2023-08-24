Thap Sakae hosts new cycling event to boost community tourism

A new cycling event, “Chill Cycling @ Thap Sakae”, is set to revitalize community tourism in Thap Sakae, underscoring the region’s ‘HIDDEN WOW’.

Miss Saengchan Kaewprathumrasamee of Tourism and Sports of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, in a press meet on 22nd August, jointly revealed plans for the event with key partners. These included Mr. Somjet Charoentrong, the District Chief of Thap Sakae, Mr. Achawanut Kongkanan, of TAT Prachuap office, Mr. Posit Kruawal, a volunteer with OSTK, and a representative from Love Thap Sakae Beach group.

The event is part of a broader initiative – “HIDDEN WOW@Prachuap Khiri Khan” – to spotlight main and community-centric attractions in the province.

Furthermore, it aligns with the “1 Province 1 Sports Activity” tourism strategy, an initiative by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to leverage sports for tourism development. The intent is not only revenue generation but also enhancing the quality of community-based tourism, with a keen eye on environmental conservation.

Set for Sunday, 27th August 2023, participants can register from 05:00 am at Wat Thung Pradu, the starting point in Thap Sakae District.

Mr. Achawanut Kongkanan, the director of TAT’s Prachuap Khiri Khan office, spoke passionately about Thap Sakae’s tourism offerings. “Thap Sakae boasts potential and distinct tourism products, both natural and cultural,” he said.

Emphasizing on amplifying the number of visits, extending stay durations, and boosting tourist spend, he added, “Our goal is to drive equitable income distribution while addressing the sustainable tourism aspirations of the Thap Sakae community.”

