Tourists flock to Khao Lom Muak for the most spectacular views in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Hundreds of tourists flocked to Khao Lom Muak, the mountain in Mueang Prachuap that offers some of the most spectacular views in the province.

The mountain offers stunning views of Ao Manao and the surrounding area, and the climb is a popular activity for both Thai and foreign tourists.

Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan office. said that about 600 tourists participated in the Khao Lom Muak climbing activity during the August 12-14 long weekend.

Most of the tourists came from Bangkok and the central region. They braved the warm weather and climbed steep rocks to reach the summit, where they were rewarded with panoramic views of the three bays of Prachuap Khiri Khan, including Ao Manao, Ao Prachuap, and Ao Noi.

Air Vice Marshal Sittirat Putongchai, Commander of Wing 5, assigned officials to provide assistance and present certificates to climbers to commemorate their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to conquer Khao Lom Muak.

Tourists who participated in the activity also paid homage to the Khao Lom Mai Shrine and fed the dusky lemur, which is the mascot “Nong Endoo,” the animal symbol of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Khao Lom Muak is a popular tourist destination, but the viewpoint is only open at certain times throughout the year.

The next time it will be open to climbers is in October, on October 13-15 and 21-23.

Tips for Climbing Khao Lom Muak

Wear comfortable shoes and clothing that is appropriate for the weather.

Bring plenty of water and snacks.

Start early in the morning to avoid the heat.

Be prepared for a challenging climb.

Listen to the instructions of the military personnel who are supervising the climb.

Enjoy the spectacular views from the summit!

