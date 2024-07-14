Deputy Governor of TAT opens celebration event for the 100th anniversary of Royal Hua Hin Golf Course and Thai Golf Day

A major event was held yesterday evening (July 13) at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Prachuap Khiri Khan to celebrate its centenary and Thai Golf Day.

The event was presided over by Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Products and Tourism Business of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Mr. Suwit Rianrungreung, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan-Phetchaburi Golf Association.

Notable attendees included Mr. Kittipong Prapatthong, Director of Advertising and Public Relations at TAT, Mr. Thanet Phetsuwan, former Deputy Governor of TAT, Mr. Methee Sudasna Na Ayudhya, former President of the Professional Golf Association of Thailand, Mr. Sumate Inthamara, Managing Director of Springfield Royal Country Club, Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of TAT’s Prachuap Office, Mr. Niti Wongwichasawat, Director of TAT’s Phetchaburi Office, and Mr. Amnat Pangkaew, Manager of Royal Hua Hin Golf Course.

Thai Golf Day, observed annually on June 28, commemorates the first time King Rama VI played golf at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in 1924, marking the inception of golf competitions in Thailand. This year, on June 28, 2024, the Prachuap-Phetchaburi Golf Association organised a celebratory event to mark the 100th Anniversary of Thai Golf Day.

The event featured an exhibition on the history and evolution of golf in Thailand, various activities, and the Thailand National Golf Day (100 Year Anniversary) golf tournament, competing for the association’s trophy.

The tournament will be held across six golf courses in Hua Hin and Cha-Am, including Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Palm Hills Golf Club & Residence, Springfield Royal Country Club, Seapine Golf Course, Lake View Resort & Golf Club, and Majestic Creek Golf Club & Resort. The tournaments will take place from July to August this year.

The Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Thailand’s oldest golf course, holds significant historical importance and continues to be a popular with golfers in the region.

